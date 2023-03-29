2 hours ago

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has said he will retire from comedy in 5 years to come.

He made the announcement in an interview on the 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb and AJ Sarpong on Monday, March 27.

“Everyone listening please go get your tickets. I am about to show you a different part of me you have never seen before. A new me on stage you have never seen.

“Guess what I just have 5 more years and I am done. I am ending comedy in 5yrs to come. I am done! done! done! and never to go back again”.

‘It is a plan so I am following accordingly and been led by the spirit’.

“And it is 5 more years and the reason that I know it is time is everything I wish for and prayed for has happened. So now I know that everything is aligned because for the past 1year the stars have been aligning and base on what I prayed to God for and base on what he has shown me I say okay I am not changing and I am following it because God has been amazing”.

The award-winning comedian has been in the comedy industry for 25yrs and counting to 30yrs.

Basketmouth is currently in Ghana for his upcoming comedy show at the Accra Conference Center 8th April 2023.