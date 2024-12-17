8 hours ago

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has expressed a deep sense of responsibility toward Ghana’s youth following his victory in the December 7 general elections.

Mahama acknowledged the enthusiasm and high expectations of young people during his campaign rallies, calling it a humbling reminder of the work ahead to improve Ghana’s future and secure a better life for all citizens.

Emerging victorious with 6,328,397 votes (56.55 percent of the valid ballots), Mahama defeated his closest rival, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61 percent).

In an interview with DW TV on Monday, December 16, Mahama reflected on the optimism displayed by young Ghanaians, expressing how deeply moved he was by their enthusiasm.

“Looking at the faces of the young people I saw at all the rallies and the high expectations they have in our government, gives me a humble feeling and a sense of preparing to give it my best so that I can turn this country around and create a better future for our young people.”

“I call it reset in Ghana. We need a reset so that we can create a better environment for our young people to thrive and create enough opportunity for them to be able to realise their full potential.”

Mahama also acknowledged that many young people in Ghana are grappling with a sense of hopelessness as opportunities remain elusive despite their talents and hard work and promised that his administration would focus on fostering an inclusive environment where every young Ghanaian, regardless of background, can dream big and succeed.