2 hours ago

There are some golden rules Empress Gifty applies to her marriage with Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Adorye, a man after her own heart.

According to the famous gospel singer, none of her female friends is permitted to pick up a phone to call her husband for whatsoever reason.

She has indicated that every message or conversation must go through her.

Failure to comply with this directive will result in her cutting off such friends.

In a self-recorded video, Empress Gifty hammered the dangers of friends having direct access to one's partner. She revealed that such actions contributed to the collapse of her first marriage.

"If you are my female friend and you dare to call my husband without me, you are dead! We will end our friendship that day. You can't call him without me," she warned.

The singer was quick to add that she does not consider her Hopeson Adorye's friends as her buddies.

"It's a shame. I am not friends with my husband's friends. I will not pick up your call. I will rather call my husband to ask why his friend is calling me. I will cancel any friend who calls him."

She urged couples to protect their homes by blocking friends from contacting their partners.

"If you want to enjoy your marriage, don't entertain your husband's friends and don't let your husband entertain your friends. It is very risky, I (Empress Gifty) have experienced it," she disclosed.