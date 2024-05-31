2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician cum socialite, Sam Safo popularly known as Showboy, has urged Ghanaians to support his music else he goes back to a life of crime.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, Showboy, now known as Showbezzy, said that his decision was due to the scarcity of jobs available to the youth and the harsh economic challenges the country faces.

According to the former AMG group co-founder, he just wants to "Get rich or die trying." He added that the unavailability of jobs and the lack of skills meant he would not be able to secure a job aside from music.

Therefore, he wouldn’t mind going back to criminal activities like fraud, armed robbery and ‘sakawa’.

“I would suggest Ghanaians support me in my music, if not, I would go back to fraud and Sakawa.

“I have experience in those activities and there are no jobs in Ghana. For me, it’s either I get rich or die trying.

“I’m a real kleptomaniac, I cannot be idle, If the music thing doesn't work for me, I'll go back to those vices, It’s just about making money,” he said.

Showboy returned to Ghana in November 2023 after serving a six-year sentence for stabbing Junior US, a fellow musician in the United States.

Showboy was sentenced in March 2019 for stabbing the US-based Ghanaian musician during a tussle.

Junior survived the stabbing but was later killed in a robbery attack in 2021 and at the time of his death, many people accused Showboy’s 'men' of carrying out the crime.

Meanwhile, Showboy accused the co-founder of AMG music group, Criss Waddle of setting him up.

Upon his return, Showboy has been attempting to get back into the music scene in Ghana with the release of some songs including ‘GBA’ and ‘Stubborn’.

Watch the video below