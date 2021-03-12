1 hour ago

Veteran striker Alex Asamoah aka Makwekwe joined Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders on Thursday 11th March 2021 as a free agent.

The journeyman who signed a one year deal says that he will join the goalking race when the second round of the Ghana Premier League season resumes.

According to the striker, the top performing players currently in the league are the 'golden oldies' who are mostly ridiculed by fans and media alike.

He says he has done it before and not only in Ghana and will join the top scorers chart as he is a striker who will finish eight out of every ten chances he gets.

He made this known in an interview with Kumasi based OTEC FM, after signing his contract with his new club.

"I've done it before not only in Ghana and I still believe in myself that I will be in the goalking race.

Give me ten chances and I will score eight of them"

"The so called old players that is Yahaya Mohammed, Gladson Awako, Hans Kwofie etc are still playing well in our league which some of them lead the goal king chart in our league so I will continue what I normally do when the league resumes."

Alex Asamoah last won the goal king with his former club Asante Kotoko in 2009 with 17 goals and also helped the club win the Ghana Premier League title.

He has in the past played for Berekum Arsenal, AshantiGold SC, Asante Kotoko, ES Setif, Aduana Stars,Rail Club du Kadiogo of Burkina Faso among others.