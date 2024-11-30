5 hours ago

LilWin, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, has revealed why he’ll never endorse any political party like other celebrities.

He said he’s not interested in accepting money from politicians to endorse them because, in Ghana, most people do not understand politics.

“It’s not every money that I have to go and take, but the little that God has given me, I like it that way, and besides, in Ghana, we don’t understand politics,” he said on Cape Coast’s Property FM.

“In America, you can see celebrities endorsing Trump or Harris, but here in Ghana, when you decide to do the same, then it becomes a big issue.

“In Ghana, people seem to hate or dislike you when you decide to endorse or publicly affiliate with a political party as a public figure or celebrity,” he posited as MyNewsGh.com listened.

“Apart from acting, I have a school that I’m managing, so being affiliated with NDC or NPP might be problematic, but it shouldn’t have been so,” he said in a one-on-one interview with Amansan Krakye.

Source: MyNewsGh.com