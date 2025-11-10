1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his unwavering commitment to combating illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in Ghana, describing the fight as critical to the nation’s environmental and economic survival.

Speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday, November 8, Mahama emphasized that the government will continue to pursue every avenue to eliminate the destructive practice.

“I wish to assure you as your President that I will never, never give up the fight,” Mahama stated, noting that illegal mining has inflicted severe damage on Ghana’s river bodies, farmlands, and natural landscapes.

He warned that failure to address the menace decisively could have devastating consequences for the nation.

The President acknowledged the complex challenges in tackling galamsey, highlighting that while the government has implemented alternative livelihood programs, some local communities continue to shield illegal miners and, in certain cases, attack security personnel and journalists reporting on mining operations.

He revealed that a recent incident in the Ashanti Region involved a violent confrontation near Obuasi, during which a convoy of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials and accompanying journalists was attacked, forcing them to retreat. A subsequent accident at Afari left several journalists injured, two in critical condition.

John Mahama confirmed that he had tasked the Chief of Staff to ensure that all medical bills of affected journalists are covered by the state, underscoring the government’s commitment to their welfare.

To address the socio-economic drivers of illegal mining, the President highlighted the government’s rollout of alternative livelihood programs including the 24-Hour Economy Initiative, Feed Ghana, Poultry Revitalisation, and the National Apprenticeship Programme. These initiatives aim to create jobs and reduce dependence on galamsey as a source of income for young people in vulnerable communities.

In addition to socio-economic interventions, President Mahama announced a 1,000-hectare pilot land reclamation project by the Environmental Protection Agency under a public-private partnership model.

The program aims to restore destroyed lands by planting fast-growing and commercially viable tree species such as oil palm, with a long-term goal of reclaiming approximately 30,000 hectares of land degraded by illegal mining.

The President praised journalists who risk their lives exposing environmental crimes, specifically commending Erastus Asare Donkoh and Ohemeng Tawiah for their patriotic work.

He called on the media to continue holding public officials accountable while supporting national efforts to protect the environment for future generations.

John Mahama also sent a stern warning to communities that attack government officials and law enforcement officers during anti-galamsey operations.

“Let me tell communities that attack government officials, firm action will be taken against them,” he said.

The Minister of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in his remarks at the same event, lauded the media for being a “beacon of truth” and a “mirror of society.”

He stressed the essential role of journalists in ensuring transparency, promoting accountability, and protecting the democratic values, while cautioning against misinformation and disinformation that could undermine national stability and environmental governance.

Ofosu further highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen accountability through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, describing its recent full enforcement as a demonstration of the openness and participatory governance.

He urged journalists to continue embracing professionalism, factual reporting, and partnership with civil society and government institutions to safeguard the nation’s democracy and environmental sustainability.