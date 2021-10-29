1 hour ago

Representative of Asante Kotoko midfielder, Godfred Asiamah, Mr Alex Akumey says that he expects Kumasi Asante Kotoko to register his client ahead of the new season.

According to him, the player is still contracted to the reds and deserves to play for the club till the expiry of his contract.

The player was among the more than eight players who were deemed surplus to requirements by the club when new gaffer Prosper Nartey Ogum took charge of the club.

But it appeared that a change of heart from some quarters meant the player had a future at the club as he started training at the club's Adako Jachie training base when the main team left for Dubai.

Speaking in an interview with Silver FM, the player's representatives bemoaned the club's refusal to register his client questioning if they want to kill the player's talents.

"The player still has a contract with the club and it will ran out in June 2022.

"What interest do they have to kill the player's talent? I will ask the management on why the player was not registered after been recalled to train with the goalkeeper's trainer"

"I will take them to the appropriate quarters if the management is unable to give a better explanation" he said.