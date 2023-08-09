2 hours ago

The flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has stated that he would whittle down the number of ministries if he gets the nod from Ghanaians to become president.

According to him, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Chieftaincy which used to be a secretariat at the presidency will be among the ministries that will be cut off.

He believes that cutting off some ministries would send a strong moral signal to Ghanaians in the quest to revitalize the economy.

Speaking in an interview on PM Express on Joynews, on August 8, 2023, Kwabena Agyapong promised to be substantially different and implement prudent measures to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians.

“If I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be President, I’ll be substantially different. I don’t see why there should be a Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Chieftaincy. It used to be a Secretariat at the Presidency.

“So there are many things I want to see cut, especially when we are going through very tough economic times. It is not the quantum of money you save by reducing the Ministries per se but it is the strong moral message you send to the country that you’re tightening your belt leading by example and that you mean what you say,” Myjoyonline quoted him as having said.

10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which is slated for August and November 2023.

A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Source: Ghanaweb