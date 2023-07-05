42 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo has revealed his intention to intensively learn Serbian following his transfer to Red Star Belgrade.

The 23-year-old recently signed a multi-year contract with the Serbian giants after departing from Spartak Subotica, another club in Serbia.

Addo acknowledged that the transition has been challenging but expressed his commitment to adapting to the league and the country. While he already knows a few Serbian phrases like "Dobro," he plans to expand his language skills now that his transfer is complete.

"It wasn't easy for me; it's a big change, but for six months, I did everything to adapt to the league and the country. I know a little bit of the language like 'Dobro,' and a few more (laughs)...

"I will start learning the language more intensively," Addo emphasized. He also emphasized that he views his midfield teammates as a support system for the team rather than direct competition.

During his time with Spartak Subotica, Addo made 16 appearances and provided one assist after joining the club in the January transfer window.

He was included in Chris Hughton's squad for the June 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar but remained an unused substitute as Ghana played to a goalless draw against the bottom team in their group.