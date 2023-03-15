26 minutes ago

Former Jamaican sprinter and the world's fastest athlete Asafa Powell has revealed that he will support his children in whichever country they will choose to represent in the near future.

The 40-year-old Jamaican is married to a Ghanaian woman, Alyshia Akua Miller-Powell from Bremang Asikuma, in the Central Region and the couple have two children together.

Powell acknowledged that his two kids are athletic and sooner or later their international allegiance will come into the spotlight but the former world's fastest human says he will guide and support his kids with whichever country they choose to represent.

The former Jamaican athlete and his wife have been in Ghana for the past few weeks and have been involved in numerous programmes.

“I have kids, two of them with my current wife. With her being Ghanaian, there is going to be pressure on which country they compete for but … My kids have shown signs of being athletic,” Powell said.

“I will support them. I will just be the supporting factor and guide them where sports are concerned. If they want to compete for Ghana, I will support them and if they pick Jamaica, I will support them.”

Powell, who was once the fastest man in the world, also revealed future plans to become an athletics coach.

According to him, he wants to remain in the sport despite retiring and aims to help nurture other athletes.

“I definitely would like to be a coach. I love track and field and will help in whatever way I can to help the athletes in the sport. I want to be involved in the sport for the rest of my life.

“If being a coach is the best way for me to give back to the sport then I definitely will,” Powell added.