4 hours ago

The District Chief Executive for Talensi in the Upper East Region, Dr. Christopher Boatbil Sormiteyema, has cautioned the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Benson Tongo Baba to always give credit to where it is due and stop inspecting government’s projects as an illiterate can do such propaganda.

According to the District Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament is going round commissioning and inspecting government’s projects which the Assembly has executed without giving credit to where it is due.

He said, “How can you be going round inspecting government’s projects as yours? I would have been happy if he uses his position to lobby for projects for the district, to add more developmental projects, but when government uses common fund to execute projects and you come to knock your chest as yours, then, I’m sorry for such cheap propaganda played by the MP.”

Dr. Sormiteyema, however, advised the MP to stop supervising government’s projects and use his personal recourses to bring development to the people of Talensi.

The DCE further stressed; “If it is a matter of going to parliament and waiting for government to provide projects and you will come like a superstar to inspect, then, I’m sorry for such cheap propaganda. If being MP is like that, then an illiterate can equally do same as he is doing. We want our leaders to be innovative and competitive enough, not sitting in parliament waiting for common fund projects to boast of.”

The DCE made these comments on Friday January 10, 2020 when he handed over a three-number unit classroom block to teachers and pupils in Shia community in the Talensi District.

After handing over the keys to head teacher, the DCE encouraged pupils and teachers as well as community members to take good care of the building as the assembly has spent resources in putting it up.