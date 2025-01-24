2 hours ago

The International Labour Organization (ILO) emphasizes the positive impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on global employment, highlighting its potential to create more opportunities than it replaces.

Discover how artificial intelligence is creating more jobs than it replaces, as per the ILO. Learn about the challenges, opportunities, and skills required to thrive in an AI-driven world.

Artificial Intelligence Drives Job Creation, Says ILO Chief

Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving significant growth in the global job market, creating more employment opportunities than the “redundant tasks” it has replaced, according to Gilbert F. Houngbo, director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO). Speaking at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Houngbo underscored the importance of managing AI's impact on the global workforce to maximize its benefits.

“The concern for the ILO is not so much about job losses,” Houngbo stated. “It is now on the side of growth, because artificial intelligence helps us amplify what we have done with better effectiveness and productivity. However, the key issue now is education, skills, reskilling, and growth to ensure we can all operate in the AI environment. It will be essential to ensure that as we advance in AI, it remains human-centric.”

Skills for the Future: Education and Reskilling

Houngbo highlighted the importance of equipping the workforce with skills that align with the demands of an AI-driven economy. He encouraged young people to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields while also honing "soft" and professional skills—areas where AI has yet to dominate.

“These are the skills young people need to develop. There is a positive trend, as there is a match between the skills we are trying to improve and what the job market demands,” he said.

Employment Trends and Persistent Challenges

The ILO director-general noted that global unemployment rates have stabilized, returning to pre-pandemic levels of around 5%. However, he expressed concerns about the persistent gender gap in the labor market and the significant proportion of workers in the informal sector, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Currently, approximately two billion people work in the informal sector, representing 60% of the global workforce. This sector often operates outside regulatory frameworks, posing challenges for worker protections and sustainable growth.

Global Job Market by the Numbers



183 million people are actively seeking employment but unable to find work.

people are actively seeking employment but unable to find work.

137 million individuals desire work but are not actively searching.

individuals desire work but are not actively searching.

83 million have stopped looking for jobs altogether.

Human-Centric AI: The Way Forward

According to ILO estimates:While AI continues to reshape industries, the ILO stresses the need to keep technology advancements human-focused. Houngbo emphasized the importance of adapting education systems, fostering inclusive growth, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the evolving job market.

This optimistic outlook positions AI not as a threat but as a transformative force for economic and workforce development globally.