1 hour ago

'I am 16 years' popular hitmaker, Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known on stage as MzBel turned 40 years yesterday, December 26, 2019.

The journey to turning 40 years has not been all smooth as she has been caught up in lots of scandals.

She has also chalked some successes as well; winning awards for some of her songs and now an entrepreneur aside doing music as a career.

As usual, in celebrating her 40th birthday, she proudly displayed the beauty of Ghanaian beads on the skin of women.

As Krobo and Fante, she exhibited the fundamental part of the Ghanaian heritage by emphasizing the role of beads in the country’s history, rituals, and culture.

"Being brave enough to just be unapologetic for who you are‚ that's a Goddess. I am a KroboFante woman and in two days I will be 40years Old! Can't wait,'' Mzbel captioned one of her photos.

Ghanaweb