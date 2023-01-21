1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku has revealed that he is close to a return to his former club.

He says that his Algerian side has not terminated his contract as it's been speculated rather he and his agent have requested to be transferred.

Poku joined Algerian side USM Algiers after a remarkable first round in the 2020/2021 season for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

He scored seven goals in the domestic league for Asante Kotoko before securing a move to Algeria.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian started his stint with the club in an explosive fashion but is now down the pecking order as he looks for a way out of the club.