Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku has revealed that he is close to a return to his former club.
He says that his Algerian side has not terminated his contract as it's been speculated rather he and his agent have requested to be transferred.
Poku joined Algerian side USM Algiers after a remarkable first round in the 2020/2021 season for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.
He scored seven goals in the domestic league for Asante Kotoko before securing a move to Algeria.
The 23-year-old Ghanaian started his stint with the club in an explosive fashion but is now down the pecking order as he looks for a way out of the club.
Kwame Poku has scored 7 goals providing 6 assists for his Algerian side in 38 games which is not enough for an elite club like USM Algiers. The player confirmed in an interview that there have been talks with Hearts of Oak but he is 80% close to rejoining Asante Kotoko. "It's not true I have terminated or requested to terminate my contract with USM ALGERS but rather me and my agent have asked for transfer " "I have a lot of offers including Hearts of Oak, they talked to my agent sometime ago but for now I can confirm KOTOKO is leading almost 80% done I can assure you for that". "When I was leaving Kotoko I said I have an unfinished business with the fans so if there's an opportunity to serve again why not " He concluded
