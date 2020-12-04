59 minutes ago

Ashantigold face an uphill task as they travel to Burkina Faso to face Salitas FC in their CAF Confederations Cup second leg clash.

The miners managed a goalless draw during the first leg clash at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium and will need to be at their best away from home to secure qualification.

Deputy coach of the side Thomas Duah says his team have learnt their lesson after the first leg and is confident of qualification on Saturday.

“We have now seen their Salitas style of play and we are confident we will get qualification there at Burkina Faso. It won't be easy traveling 14 hours to Burkina but I don't think it will affect us too much to lose this match,” Coach Thomas Duah told Ashh FM in an interview.

The coach added, “Salitas FC came with a plan to get a draw and they succeed, what we heard about them was, they hold the ball best but we realised we hold the ball better than them and am assuring everyone 100% that we will qualify.”

Ashantigold will need a score draw or a win in Burkina Faso to progress to the next stage when they play on Saturday 5th December,2020.