The deputy national organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney has served notice that he is geared up for a robust campaign aimed at bringing former president John Mahama back to power.

After a short political hiatus to focus on his historic marriage with the deputy CEO of MASLOC, Afia Akoto, the affable politician took to his social media to express gratitude to all and sundry for their “support, critique and prayers.”

Biney said he is now back to work hard with other NDC executives and party faithful to get the masses to “understand why HE John Dramani Mahama should be elected come 7th December 2020 to rescue mother Ghana.”

“SM family thank you soo much for granting me a political break to get married on the 12th of February 2020, I am here to thank you all for your support, critique and prayers.

“May I use this opportunity to inform you all that I am back from the political break and the Focus now is to work hard as a deputy National Organizer of our great party NDC by making sure that the Organisational department’s across the country achieve its constitutional mandate by getting the masses to understand why HE John Dramani Mahama should be elected come 7th December 2020 to rescue mother Ghana,” he said on his official Facebook wall.