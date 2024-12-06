2 hours ago

The Founder and Leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, has said that no individual in Ghana can frighten him.

Speaking in a viral video from a recent sermon, Rev Kusi Boateng said that not even the president of the republic, the Parliament of Ghana, or the judiciary can threaten him.

“But from where I’m coming from and where God has brought me to, I’m the last person to be intimidated and to be threatened. I cannot, no, no, no!

“No power, no personality, no president, no commander, no party, no Member of Parliament can ever intimidate me. I’m beyond intimidation,” he said.

He added, “I’m a very simple, warm, and nice person but I’m beyond intimidation, not even the judiciary can intimidate me, not even the Parliament.”

It is not clear whether the pastor's rant was a reaction to his exoneration by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), after he was reported to the commission by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The MP, in a petition, asked CHRAJ to investigate issues of corruption and procurement breaches he had raised against the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

He also asked the commission to investigate Rev Kusi Boateng, the secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, over conflict of interest, possession of multiple identities, and other alleged criminal dealings.

CHRAJ, in its report, exonerated Rev Kusi Boateng over allegations that he holds two passports with two different names.

It, however, recommended a forensic audit of the National Cathedral project and the prosecution of its trustees following an inquiry into allegations of corruption and abuse of authority.

The commission also recommended that the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) terminate the contract for the construction of the cathedral.