1 hour ago

President Akufo-AddoAddo says he is certainly concerned about tensions and apprehensions that appear to surface in Ghana during election years.Responding to a call by the Christian Council of Ghana to tackle the issue of election-year tensions in the country currently, when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo, indicated that he is worried about the development.“I am concerned and continue to be concerned that every time we are going to have elections, we have fears in our country about elections. We want to get ourselves in a situation in Ghana where elections are a normal situation of our lives. That is what democracy means. For myself who has given my life for the struggle of democracy in Ghana, it continues to be a matter of great pain of regret that we should have these things,” President Akufo-Addo noted.The Security AgenciesPresident Akufo-Addo further observed that one of the reasons that has contributed to the atmosphere of apprehensions is the inability of the security agencies in the country to act with impartiality, fairly and justly.“From now on, if we the political parties insist that the security agencies act with even-handedness, if we can develop that culture in our country, very soon these apprehensions that we have when elections appear will disappear,” President Akufo-Addo said.Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, The Most Rev. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, in his remarks further called on political party communicators to desist from using defamatory words as they go about their campaigns ahead of election 2020.The Council he said acknowledges the impact that the “Year of Return” has had on the economy. The Council requested that the government should make it a priority to construct all roads that lead to the many tourists’ sites in the country to boost tourism.Touching of the Banking sector crisis, the Council urges the government to quicken the payment processes in order to reduce the financial burden of depositors who are yet to receive their payments.Members of the Council prayed for the President and his government, asking God to give them the wisdom to govern the country and to make her prosperous. Their prayer for the President of the Republic was summed up in the words of scripture in Isaiah chapter 43:1 – 2 which states; “But now thus saith the Lord that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine. [2] When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee”.