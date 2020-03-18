3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew is thankful to the coaching staff and his teammates for the faith and confidence in him following his unimpressive spell last season with Crystal Palace.

Jordan Ayew was a pale shadow of himself last season for the Eagles as he failed to shine scoring a paltry two goals all seasons across all competitions.

In spite of his poor showing the club made his loan spell from Swansea City a permanent one over the summer and the 28 year old has rewarded the faith showed in him with 8 goals in the English Premier League.

“First of all I’d want to thank my teammates and coaching staff for having the faith in me this season.”

The next line encapsulates what the Palace fans no doubt say about our No.9 in the stands: “Every time I go on the pitch I look to fight for this team, for these colours and I try to do my best,” he reflects.

In Roy Hodgson’s setup, one of the hardest working positions is the striker – a role epitomised by the club’s historic victory at Old Trafford in August, a game in which Ayew’s was tasked with dropping deep and hindering the influence of Paul Pogba as the Red Devils’ playmaker.

“I just want to do the best for the team,” he reiterates as we put it to him that perhaps, outside of SE25, the player behind the wonder-goal against West Ham United on Boxing Day, doesn’t earn the praise he warrants in the wider footballing sphere." he told his official club website.