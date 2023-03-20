1 hour ago

Ghana and Ajax star Kudus Mohammed says he is open to the idea of extending his contract with the Dutch Champions.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in blistering form for the Amsterdam-based club this campaign in what has been a very difficult season.

According to Kudus staying at Ajax will mean that he will play and continue to develop as a player but adds that when the time is right they will talk about that.

“I am very happy at Ajax at the moment, but I will be even happier if we win the double. But why wouldn't I want to renew? I play and develop well. Now it's about negotiation and valuation. When the time is right, we'll see how it goes.”

Kudus Mohammed joined Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020 and has established himself as a mainstay in the Aajx squad.

He has a contract with Ajax that expires in the summer of 2025 and has been linked with several top clubs in Europe.

The Ghanaian midfielder has scored 11 goals and provided 2 assists for Ajax in 25 matches in the Eredivisie this campaign.