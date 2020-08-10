59 minutes ago

Former Ghana defender Lee Addy has revealed that he is in talks with three clubs in the Ghana Premier League after a failed stint in Ethiopia.

According to the player, he is in talks with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and AshGold about a potential move.

He was the leader of Ghanaian players who were left stranded in Ethiopia and had to be evacuated home by the government of Ghana.

With restrictions of travel the 30 year old center back has set his sights on a move to any of the local clubs.

"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon," Addy told Max FM.

"Hearts and Kotoko are like Barcelona and Real Madrid but I also respect AshGold very well, so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept.

"I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."

Lee Addy played for Berekum Chelsea before embarking on his globe trotting mostly in Eastern Europe and the far east.

He has played for Red Star Belgrade, Dalian Aerbin, Lokomotiva Zagreb, Dinamo Zagreb, FK Cukaricki among others.

The former Berkum Chelsea defender was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.