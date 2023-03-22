12 minutes ago

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton says that he is incredibly proud to have been appointed as the coach of the Black Stars.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024.

During his unveiling, he touched on a number of subjects which included his Ghanaian father's influence on his life and his decision to take the Ghana job.

The new Ghana coach was answering questions about his reign and says that he will give everything to make the team successful.

"To represent Ghana and the Black Stars as the head coach is something I am incredibly proud of. It’s something I’ll give everything to make the team as successful as possible."

"I’ll give everything to make sure the communication and relationship I have with this association and the supporters. Our game is about support – from the association, but mostly, the support from the huge array of fans we have and that starts with a very difficult game at Kumasi."

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as a Technical Advisor is expected to qualify Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

Ghana host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.