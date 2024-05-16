3 hours ago

Controversial Kumawood actor, Nana Kofi Agyeman, known in the entertainment industry as Oboy Siki, has indicated that all celebrities endorsing the two major political parties—the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)—can never match him politically.

There has been fierce competition between Kumawood actors and some top musicians endorsing the NPP and NDC during the political season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with AMBASSADOR TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Oboy Siki disclosed: “I’m not ready to endorse any political party, but I will continue to criticize them when they go wrong. The majority of celebrities who are endorsing NPP and NDC are doing it not because of the progress of this country but their selfish interests.”

“I’m very sensible in politics compared to all the celebrities, including movie and music personalities, who are endorsing NPP and NDC. They can’t match me when it comes to politics, but I will never endorse any political party,” Oboy Siki told Osei Kwadwo.

“I started doing politics in my youthful age, and I know how to influence people to vote for a certain political party more than my colleagues who have endorsed NPP and NDC,” Oboy Siki bragged.

“But all those who have endorsed NPP and NDC should think about the progress of the industry and also their well-being because their actions can affect their careers due to politics,” he explained.

“If I endorsed any political party, it would prevent me from criticizing the political party or the other because of my affiliation. Now that I have not endorsed any political party, I can criticize both NPP and NDC genuinely because I understand politics, and I’m more sensible in politics than all the entertainment players who are endorsing NPP and NDC,” he stressed.

Source: mynewsgh