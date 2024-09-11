4 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has announced his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to focus on humanitarian efforts.

In a statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer expressed that aligning himself with a political party has not been fair to the country’s youth.

He revealed his decision to step away from active politics and focus instead on empowering Ghanaian youth through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

This decision comes months after Gyan was seen at the campaign launch of NPP Presidential candidate and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in February 2024. Shortly after, the 2010 BBC African Footballer of the Year was appointed chairman of Bawumia’s Youth and Sports Manifesto sub-committee.

In August, Asamoah Gyan also joined the Vice President during a campaign walk in Akropong, Eastern Region.

However, the 38-year-old stated that his recent involvement in politics was unfair to the youth and that he would no longer engage in partisan activities.

“I haven’t been fair to the youth and the people of Ghana. Henceforth, I am not affiliated with any political party. I will continue with my humanitarian work and help the youth of Ghana in my own small way. Nothing political. I wish all the political parties a peaceful election in December. God bless our homeland Ghana. Thank you,” he wrote in his statement.

