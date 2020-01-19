2 hours ago

Former coach of the senior national team James Kwasi Appiah has revealed that he counts himself very lucky to have been handed the opportunity to coach the Black Stars as he is not even the best local coach in Ghana.

Appiah who was speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Otec Fm ahead of his book launch titles 'Leaders don't have to yell' was frank about coaching the national team twice.

According to him he started coaching with a lot of persons but was simply just lucky to have been given the chance to coach the Black Stars as he was not the best coach locally.

“I always keep saying that I’m not even the best coach in Ghana. There maybe other coaches who also good but have not gotten the opportunities I have had. I must also admit that I was very lucky to coach the Black Stars. I say this because I started playing football with many people but I’m the only person to have this opportunity" he said.

Appiah says he was given the full support needed to handle the team without any hindrances as the players too were very coperative despite their huge largess.

“I was given enough support to succeed and I believe few coaches had this kind of situation so obviously it is not out of order to say I was lucky. The players gave me their respect and support even though some of them were super rich with millions of dollars in their accounts.

“I believe that it is a good beginning and every local coach needs the support of Ghanaians just like I had so that as a country, we can achieve success with our national teams,” he added.