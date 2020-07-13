32 minutes ago

There will be no love lost between the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuje and that of Atwima Mponua Constituency, Isaac Asiamah.

The former has accused the latter of not being fit for the role of a Sports Minister as he has under-performed in his estimation.

According to Nii Lante, the likes of Titus Glover and Vincent Sowah Odotei would have performed far better than Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

He says the President made a bad choice by appointing Isaac Asiamah as the Sports Minister as he has not performed well.

Isaac Asiamah has been the Sports Minister since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power in January 2017 despite several reshuffles and the longest ever serving Sports Minister since 2001.

Despite the claims of under performing, the Sports Minsiter has seen the rehabilitation of the Accra Sports Stadium with that of Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Esipong still under renovation.

Construction works on ten multi purpose Sports facilities at various stages of completion have been scattered across the country under his watch.

“I think Titus Glover or Vincent Odotei Sowah would have been better sports ministers for the country because they have a fair idea about our sports. I’m not impressed with Isaac Asiamah works. The president had a bad choice” he told Joy sports.

“I get complaints all the time. Boxers are complaining, Armwrestling complaining, weightlifting complaining, almost all the sporting disciplines are complaining. If they don’t get support from the Ghana Olympic Committee, they don’t get support at all. This is not good for Ghana Sports”

“I thought that the President was somebody who I have known to love sports but I think he has a bad choice of a minister, that’s the problem. I must be frank with you, I said it at the beginning that the President made a mistake of choosing Asiamah as the Minister for Sports”. He said.