2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak has denied being in talks with his old club about a possible return to the club.

The pacy winger is a free agent after terminating his miserable stint with Guinean side AC Horoya which was blighted by injuries and loss of form.

Patrick Razak joined the Guinean top flight side in October 2018 on a two-year contract but was released before the contract could officially expire.

In an interview with Bryt FM, Razak denied being in talk with Accra Hearts of Oak personally but said he doesn't know whether they have contacted his management.

Asked if he is close to reaching agreement with Hearts, he said, “No, personally I have not talk to Hearts of Oak but I don’t know whether they have contacted my management”

“For now, everything is up to my management because I am a player and can’t go into any negotiation. What I heard is that they are now going to sit down with me” he said.

Patrick Razak was part of the Black Stars B squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup on home soil.