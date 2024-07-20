1 hour ago

Musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo has dismissed reports that he is involved in cybercrime known in local parlance as ‘sakawa’.

According to him, his fortune is as a result of handwork and perseverance, not fraud.

“If there’s anything like cyber fraud or scamming, then I am against it. It’s completely wrong and unacceptable to use criminal means to deceive and steal from others,” he said in an interview with ZionFelix.

Nhyiraba Kojo urged the youth to cut their coat according to their size.

“Karma will deal with those involved so young people should take life step by step. It’s better to work hard so that when you achieve your goals, you can truly be proud of your accomplishments” he added.

