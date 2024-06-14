22 hours ago

Days ago, traditional wedding photos and videos of actress Vivian Jill went viral on social media.

In the photos and videos that spread rapidly on social media and gained massive traction, Vivian Jill and Don were dressed in expensive Kente clothes.

Ghanaians who saw the pictures online quickly flocked to the comments section of the photos and videos to congratulate the star actress on her 'new marriage'.

However, just days after the wedding photos and videos became widespread, Vivian shared a new video of herself to dismiss the earlier reports that she had married.

According to Vivian Jill, the photos and videos that trended were from her YouTube series titled 'Yaa Basabasa'.

In the new video, Vivian pleaded with her fans and followers to watch the video on her official YouTube page so that she could generate enough money to run her personally-owned foundation, which aims to help the poor and needy.