Ghanaian industrialist, inventor, and pastor, Apostle Kwadwo Safo has expressed frustration over the lack of recognition he receives in Ghana, attributing it to the country's preference for formal education over practical industrialization.

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Church has lamented that his vision is not valued, with many prioritising reading, writing, and speaking of big grammar over the practical benefits of industrial innovation.

He pointed out that while he invents products similar to those created by foreigners, Ghanaians are more inclined to support imported goods rather than those made locally.

“Because they feel education is better and what I do has no value, I am not regarded in this country. They condemned my vision and projects because they said reading and writing are far better. When you want to impact your knowledge of industrialization, they will tell you no. They prefer to study and speak the big grammar,” he stated while speaking to Cheddar.

He emphasised the current struggles of the country, noting that the neglect of industrialization has contributed to the nation's economic woes.

“Look are the debts we are burdened with? It's sad. The foreigners are dictating to us because we depend on them,” he stated.

Apostle Safo concluded with a plea: “Help me to help you before I die.”

