American rapper Meek Mill has made a U-turn over how he lost his iPhone last Thursday before his performance at the Afro Nation concert.

He announced on Instagram that he had been pickpocketed and his phone stolen in the process.

In about 24 hours, an appeal by musician Shatta Wale, reportedly led to the retrieval of the phone.

But when it was believed that the dust had settled on the matter, the police announced late Friday evening (December 30) the arrest of one Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, as the suspected thief of the phone.

In a tweet hours after the police announcement, Mill said he was not even sure how he lost the phone and that all he needed was to get it back.

"I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it," he tweeted.