10 hours ago

Actor Big Akwes has disclosed that he is now an ordained man of God.

He says he was ordained after completing six months at Bible School.

Big Akwes explained that he is now an evangelist and will be seen around town spreading the word of God.

However, he indicated that he has kept this achievement private because significant life milestones are not for public display.

"I am now an ordained man of God. I was ordained after attending Bible School for six months. Some attend Bible School for one year, and others for six months; that's what I did. After we graduated, we were ordained by our head pastor.

"I am not a prophet; I am an evangelist. My work won't be confined to one place; it will be interconnected," he said on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.