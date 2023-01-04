3 hours ago

Former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah says that he is open to a return to coach the Black Stars if the opportunity presents itself.

Kwesi Appiah served as a coach and an assistant coach of the Black Stars for nine years, starting from 2008 to 2014 when he was sacked he returned to take over the Black Stars Job in 2017 but was again shown the exit in 2020.

Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV in an interview, Coach James Kwesi Appiah said he will not turn down the chance to handle the Black Stars if he is called upon.

“The fact that I have not come out to say I have stopped coaching if the opportunity comes and I can help why not.

“Once coaching is my destiny if I’m approached and I can help why not,” Coach Kwesi Appiah disclosed.

Ghana is without a coach after Otto Addo's short-term contract expired after Ghana's exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is on the lookout for a new coach.