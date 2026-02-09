58 minutes ago

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has warned fans to expect a fiercely contested Carabao Cup final when the former Premier League champions face Arsenal at Wembley in the final later next month.

City secured their place in the showpiece event with a dominant 5–2 aggregate victory over Newcastle United, while Arsenal booked their ticket to Wembley after seeing off Chelsea 4–2 over two legs.

The final, scheduled for March 22, will mark a significant moment in Semenyo’s career. The Ghana international only joined City in the winter transfer window from AFC Bournemouth, and admits the scale of the occasion is still sinking in.

“It feels crazy, man. Honestly, I’ve never been in a final before,” Semenyo said at the Adidas Pred v F50: The Game event.

“I’m just pinching myself, obviously playing against Arsenal. It’s going to be a top final against a top team.

“These are the moments every footballer dreams of. I’m lucky to be living that reality.”

The 24-year-old has wasted little time making his mark in Manchester. He played a key role in City’s dramatic Premier League win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, a result that cut the gap at the top of the table to six points and kept the title race alive.

Semenyo has already scored four goals in all competitions since his arrival and is quickly establishing himself as an important attacking option for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Before attention turns fully to Wembley, City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, where Semenyo will be eager to maintain his impressive scoring form and build momentum ahead of what promises to be a high-stakes final against Arsenal.