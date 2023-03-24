39 minutes ago

Black Meteors attacker Emmanuel Yeboah has revealed his readiness to face Algeria later tonight when the two sides face each other.

Ghana Black Meteors will face Algeria tonight in the first leg of the 2023 CAF U23 Championship qualifiers.

The CFR Cluj striker is among nine foreign-based Ghanaian players that were added to the Meteors team for the final clash against Algeria.

Speaking to Citi News, Emmanuel Yeboah says he id motivated to help the Meteors overcome Algeria.

“I’m highly motivated because to play against Algeria is not easy. I think Ghana we have the good materials, we are ready to battle with them. My colleagues and I we are ready to play the game,” Emmanuel Yeboah said.

The Black Meteors have failed to qualify for the Olympics games since last playing at the Athens 2004 games in Greece.

Ghana's game against Algeria will be played in Annaba - Algeria at 9 pm local Ghana time.