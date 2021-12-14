1 hour ago

Former Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong says that he is very happy he played for the Black Stars of Ghana despite the allure, fame and money that comes with playing for England.

The midfielder, who joined Arsenal at the tender age of nine made just six first team appearances before he was deemed not good enough for first team football and cut loose by the gunners.

Frimpong retired from football at the tender age of 27 in March 2019 after his career was blighted by persistent injuries with his club being Cypriot outfit Ermis Aradippou in 2017.

Although Frimpong represented England at youth level, in March 2013 he made his full international debut for Ghana, his country of birth in a 2014 World Cup qualifying match against Sudan.

That was his only appearance for the Black Stars of Ghana as his career went on a downward spiral with the defensive midfielder globe trotting around the world playing for little known clubs across the world.

Speaking in an interview with GTV Sports Plus on Sunday, the Kumasi born player says that he was happy to have fulfilled his life long dream of playing for Ghana.

"I don’t follow the money too much. Obviously, playing for England, you get money and more exposure,I remember when i used to watch Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah So, I have always had a passion for playing for Ghana. I am proud I did that” he said.

Frimpong had loan spells at Wolves, Fulham,Charlton before joining championship side Barnsley in 2014 where he barely played in his two year stint there before his contract was terminated.

He then featured for Russian side UFA, Arsenal Tula and subsequently that of AFC Eskilstuna of the Swedish Allsvenskan.