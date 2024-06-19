1 hour ago

Young Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has disclosed that despite considering playing for Ghana, his lifelong aspiration has always been to represent England.

Currently in Germany with the England squad for the European Championship, 19-year-old Mainoo acknowledged his Ghanaian roots while affirming his allegiance to the Three Lions.

Born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents, Mainoo began his international career with England at the U-17 level and has progressed through the ranks due to his consistent performances at Manchester United.

Notably, he scored the winning goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley, a feat that contributed to his call-up to the England squad.

"I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, but playing for England has always been my dream. I'm delighted to be here. While I did consider it, my ultimate goal was to play for England," Mainoo emphasized.

He made a substitute appearance against Serbia as England started their Euro 2024 campaign with a victory.

Mainoo now sets his sights on earning a starting role in the upcoming matches against Denmark and Slovenia, as England aims to capture their first men's international trophy since 1966.