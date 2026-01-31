3 hours ago

Former Dreams FC midfielder Cletus Daho Nombil says he is ready to answer a call-up to Ghana’s national team, insisting he would bring energy, balance and progressive football to the Black Stars midfield if given the chance.

In an exclusive interview with Joy Sports, the 22-year-old spoke passionately about his desire to represent his country, describing it as the highest honour for any footballer.

“It is always a sense of pride representing the nation,” Nombil said. “If I’m given the opportunity, I will bring stability, progressive football and engine in the midfield.”

Nombil, who now plays for FC Zlín in the Czech First League, has enjoyed a steady rise since leaving Dreams FC. He has become a regular for his club, earning consistent minutes and adapting well to the demands of top-flight football in Europe.

His performances in Czechia have not gone unnoticed, with observers praising his work rate, composure on the ball and ability to link defence and attack. Those qualities, Nombil believes, would translate well at international level.

With the Black Stars continuing to refresh their squad ahead of major competitions, Nombil’s comments reflect the growing confidence of a new generation of Ghanaian players making their mark abroad.

For now, the midfielder remains focused on delivering for FC Zlín, but his message is clear: if the call comes, he is ready to wear the national colours and make an impact.