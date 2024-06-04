5 hours ago

Songstress, Mzbel has voiced her frustration and stress over the escalating cost of living in the country.

In a heartfelt message, she lamented the exorbitant prices of goods and services, pointing out the economic challenges many Ghanaians are facing.

Mzbel, who runs a restaurant, revealed that the high prices are significantly impacting her business.

According to her, she buys a single tomato for GH¢5 and the cost of ingredients and supplies has soared, making it increasingly difficult for her restaurant to operate sustainably.

In addition to the rising prices of goods, Mzbel also spoke on the burden of increased electricity costs.

She revealed that, since the installation of new meters, she has been spending GH¢200 daily on electricity, a substantial expense that is straining her finances.

Mzbel called on the government to take decisive action to stabilize the economy and reduce the cost of living.