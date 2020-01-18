2 hours ago

Nii Odartey Lamptey is delighted his former team mate for the senior national team and colleague he worked with as a coach C.K Akonnor has been appointed coach of the Black Stars.

The duo of C.K Akunnor and Odartey Lamptey worked together in 2009 first for Sekondi Eleven Wise as coach and assistant coach respectively but it did not go too well as the pair were sacked few months into the job for poor performances.

They then landed the Hearts of Oak job and also enjoy a similar fate like that of Eleven Wise where they did not last .

Since then the pair have not closely worked together as they seem to have gone their separate ways but Odartey Lamptey knows his colleague C.K too well and says he is sure by now he has now worked on his temperament.

“ Though myself and C.K have not been in contact for the past 6years but I am really sure he has worked on his temperament when it comes to handling players”he told Accra based Angel Fm.

"National teams coaches can do well when the FA pays and gives them adequate resources. It does not matter whether it is junior or senior team”.

C.K Akonnor during his days as coach of Kotoko was cited by certain players for being too temperamental and using harsh words on them at times during training.