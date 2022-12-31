46 minutes ago

Nollywood actress and producer, Judy Austin-Edochie, has showered compliments on herself as she gears up for her birthday.

The actress, who has constantly been in the news since she attained the status of Yul Edochie’s second wife, took to her official Instagram to remind herself of how great she is.

Aside from touting herself as the most beautiful woman in the world, Judy also described herself as the apple of her husband’s eye.

She wrote:

“Her Excellency. Ijele Nwanyi. Owkuluokalisia

“The most beautiful woman in the world. Beautiful In and Out. God’s precious Gift to this world. An Angel with a Heart of Gold. Apple of her husband’s eyes

“The best Mother in the world. The best sister and daughter to her family.The most loyal and caring friend.

“An EAGLE that is rarely seen but much be adored whenever she steps out!!! The heart that forgives so her light continues to SHINE and overcome every obstacle thrown at it. The STRONGEST woman I know!!

“And the list goes on… Oh how I love you, Strong woman. Above all, God loves me too much. 31st Dec Queen.”

Her statements have since sparked wild reactions from critics on social media.

“All these praises should come from people you claim to give all the so-called good characters you have. Praising yourself is like pouring water on the stone. Allow people to praise your goodwill and good works that is if you have any,” A social media user wrote.

“If you’re actually beautiful in and out, you wouldn’t start a relationship with a married man. And if you’re the best mother in the world, you would be proud of all of them and post or celebrate with them equally,” said another.

Not too long ago, Yul Edochie declared himself a proud polygamist, a statement that has since sparked reactions.

Yul in a lengthy statement said God directed him to become a polygamist, adding that the Bible acknowledges it.