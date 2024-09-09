3 hours ago

Affluent socialite Ibrah One has claimed that he is the only person in Ghana, and possibly in Africa, who owns an E-63 Mercedes Benz Final Edition car.

In an interview with Kofi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, the young millionaire, who previously owned a fleet of luxury vehicles, stated that he has now decided to keep only two very expensive cars. He claimed that the combined value of these two vehicles is equivalent to about 13 Toyota Land Cruisers.

“I have only two cars at the moment, but the value of these two can buy about 12 or 13 Land Cruisers. The cars are quite expensive. It’s not just because I bought them brand new, but because they are limited editions. The car I drove to this interview, for instance, is an E-63 Mercedes Benz Final Edition. No one else in Ghana has it,” he said.

He added that the car was manufactured in late 2023, making it less than a year old. “The duty on this car alone could buy two cars. The duty is about 800,000 Ghana Cedis,” he explained.

When asked if spending so much on cars is a form of investment, Ibrah One said yes, it can be, depending on the brand. “I choose brands that hold their value well. For instance, Mercedes is a good investment, and you might even make a profit if you sell it later. Brands like Rolls Royce and Ferrari are also good investments. BMW is decent, but its resale value can be inconsistent,” he said.

Ibrah One also shared that his passion for cars began at a very young age, when he used to build cars from milk cans. He started driving at the age of 14.