4 hours ago

Controversial slay queen, Deborah Adablah has put her spec of men out there in the heat of her case with Deacon Nimako.

The wild slay queen claims she is tired of s3x and money and wants her man to invest in her intellectually.

According to her, money is a must – you should be well to do financially to qualify to be her partner. And apart from that, you should be able to invest in her intellectually.

Wild Deborah Adablah has said she is tired of men coming to the table with just money and s3x, she’s looking out for more. She should walk out of that relationship not with her head but with massive knowledge.

Her video comes after she sued her sugar daddy (married man) over refusal to take care of her.