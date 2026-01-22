4 hours ago

Victor Osimhen has revealed he is personally trying to persuade fellow Nigeria internationals Raphael Onyedika and Ademola Lookman to consider moves to Turkish giants Galatasaray, describing the club and the country as ideal destinations for top players.

Speaking openly about his conversations with the duo, the Super Eagles striker said he had taken time to explain what life and football in Türkiye could offer, both on and off the pitch.

“I spoke with Onyedika and Lookman,” Osimhen said. “I explained Galatasaray and Türkiye in detail how wonderful a club Galatasaray is, how beautiful a country Türkiye is.”

Osimhen, one of Africa’s most recognisable football stars, believes the move would be beneficial not just for the players involved but also for the club and its supporters.

“It would be very good for our club, for the players, and for our fans if they came,” he added.

The former Napoli forward was particularly complimentary about midfielder Onyedika, praising his style of play and the impact he could make in Istanbul.

“Onyedika is already a very good player, he plays very fluently. I think his coming here would contribute a lot to us,” Osimhen said.

While no deals are in place, Osimhen admitted he is actively playing a role behind the scenes, using his influence to sell the Galatasaray project.

“I’m trying to convince both of them. I would love for them to come to one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he added.

Galatasaray, one of Türkiye’s most decorated clubs, are known for their passionate fanbase and regular presence in European competitions.