2 hours ago

Hiplife grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone is expressing worry about the disrespect of young people on social networking service, Twitter.

He mentioned that the total disregard for the elderly including himself has caused many foul-tasting encounters on Twitter.

Reggie Rockstone, who was speaking on Showbiz 927 recently noted that it was quite unfortunate to see how quick people downplay the contributions of pioneers in the industry.

“Sometimes, I do worry because young people will come to Twitter and talk the most trash to an old Gee. And I’m thinking to myself, do you realise I am the most important person to you young people? I’m the reason you have a voice. I’m the reason you can wear your dreadlocks. You can do this and do that,” he stated during the interview.

Reggie Rockstone also entreated Ghanaians to be committed to pushing the industry’s agenda or suffer the consequences of retrogression.

His submission was in reference to the BBC Documentary on Hiplie which had the likes of Eno Barony, M.anifest, KiDi and Reggie himself offering their views about the genre.

Reggie Rockstone pointed out that before BBC’s feature on Hiplife, the genre had previously been documented by Professor Jesse Weaver Shipley in the book, Living the Hiplife. However, Ghana never bothered to look it up.

The veteran hiplife artiste who has wowed audiences with songs such as Keep Your Eyes on the Road, Plan Ben, 3y3 mo d3 anaa? Among many others remarked, “we have to be stepping up our game or we will not get a seat at the table.”