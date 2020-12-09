37 minutes ago

Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has gone ahead to declare the December 7 Presidential Elections for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Electoral Commission is yet to declare the elections despite promising to do so in 24 hours after the election.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa revealed they had received results of the Presidential elections from 14 out of the 16 regions and are awaiting two regions.

She revealed that the two regions the commission is awaiting their results are the Bono East and the Northern Regions.

Out of the 14 received, eleven of them have been verified and the commission has released them on their website and social media handles.

According to Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil who have been staunch critics of the ruliung government Free SHS has won in a post on Facebook.

He wrote; "At this point I can safely call the election ladies and gentlemen, free SHS has won! You can go to bed. I hope the lessons have been learnt".