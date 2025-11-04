2 hours ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised Ghana’s successful renegotiation of long-standing arrears owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), describing it as a major milestone that signals renewed financial discipline and confidence in the country’s energy sector.

According to the Fund, the restructuring of legacy debts marks a significant reset for Ghana’s power industry, which has struggled for years under the weight of over US$2.5 billion in unpaid arrears. These debts had severely strained the sector’s liquidity, disrupted fuel supply, and eroded investor confidence.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s Point of View with Bernard Avle, the IMF’s Resident Representative to Ghana, Dr. Adrian Alter, said the government’s engagement with IPPs was a decisive move toward restoring financial stability in the energy sector.

“The renegotiation of the arrears, of the past arrears, which was conducted by the government this summer, is an important milestone,” Dr. Alter stated. “I would say that is a reset for the industry.”

Dr. Alter also pointed to notable operational gains at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), where revenues have risen substantially compared to last year, driven by improved transparency, tariff adjustments, and stronger revenue collection systems.

He commended the improved implementation of the cash waterfall mechanism, which ensures transparent and regular payments across the energy value chain.

“The IPPs are now paid more regularly—also the fuel suppliers—and the arrears accumulated this year are very limited, if any,” he noted.

The IMF representative emphasised that while these developments are encouraging, sustaining the gains will require continued fiscal prudence, efficiency, and accountability within the sector.

He cautioned that maintaining payment discipline and managing costs effectively will be critical to safeguarding Ghana’s energy security and ensuring the long-term financial viability of the power industry.

The Fund’s endorsement reflects growing optimism about Ghana’s ongoing reforms, which aim to stabilise the energy sector, strengthen governance, and attract new private investment to support reliable and affordable power generation.