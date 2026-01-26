4 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has dismissed claims that Ghana’s recent economic improvement is the result of effective governance by President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday, January 26, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin maintained that the perceived economic gains are largely driven by external influences rather than sound domestic economic management.

He attributed the current upturn to factors such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, debt restructuring, increased commodity exports, and cuts in government spending, arguing that these developments cannot be credited to policy reforms or strategic economic re-engineering by the government.

“There is no dispute that the economy is showing signs of improvement,” he said. “However, the critical issue is whether these gains are the product of prudent economic management or simply the result of external interventions and favourable conditions.”

Afenyo-Markin stressed that the Minority does not believe the improvements stem from the government’s competence, insisting instead that relief from debt obligations, export growth, and fiscal restraint have played the decisive role.

“The so-called economic gains were not achieved through any deliberate re-engineering of the economy by this administration,” he stated. “They are mainly the outcome of the IMF programme, debt relief arrangements, rising commodity exports, and reduced expenditure.”

He urged the government to be candid about the sources of the current economic performance and cautioned against attributing externally driven improvements to policy success.