2 hours ago

Imisi Ayanwale has been declared the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, taking home an impressive ₦150 million prize package, which includes ₦80 million in cash.

Her victory came after a thrilling live finale that concluded one of the show’s most unpredictable and emotionally charged seasons.

The vibrant and witty contestant captured the hearts of viewers nationwide, topping the public vote with 42.8%, ahead of fierce competitors Dede (15.94%), Koyin (15.23%), Sultana (7.94%), Kola (5.48%), Jason Jae (4.84%), Mensan (3.54%), Isabella (3.07%), and Kaybobo (1.72%).

Known for her humour, authenticity, and infectious energy, Imisi became a household favourite throughout the season. Her loyal supporters, dubbed Ijoba 606, played a pivotal role in propelling her to victory with unwavering online and offline backing.

The finale saw an emotional twist when fan-favourite Koyin was evicted unexpectedly, leaving Imisi and Dede as the final two contestants.

Following the announcement of her win, Big Brother officially turned off the house lights — symbolising the end of another unforgettable season.

Viewers and critics alike have hailed Big Brother Naija Season 10 as one of the most dynamic and entertaining editions to date, packed with laughter, confrontations, alliances, and viral moments that kept audiences across Africa glued to their screens.